For a first time, unannounced, the celebrated ‘Living Legend’ stormed Volta Region over the weekend to hoot some new visuals for an upcoming project.

Rumour has it that Samini shot multiple videos in a plush apartment in Kpando.

Some pictures he posted on his social media pages also suggests he used some outdoor locations within the community to showcase the countryside where he shot the visuals.

Be on the lookout for some new videos by Samini.

Below are some images from ‘behind the scenes’, courtesy his Producer, Brainy Beatz, who was on set with him.