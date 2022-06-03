RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Budding singer Kuneli breaths new life into afrobeats with new 'Understand' single (LISTEN)

Sensational and fast-rising musician Deborah Mawunyo Kunneh known by the stage name Kuneli is delivering a promising scope of new-age afrobeats with her newly released single titled “Understand”.

Kuneli is presenting her new music at full throttle with the aim of captivating her audience and music lovers from all walks.

After blessing the scene with her jam “Makoma and Chacha”, Kuneli is back with her creative vigor and energy stronger than before on this amazing piece. The song contains lyrical and thematic extravaganza that she performs with ease and assurance.

The production is incredible as it takes the audience on a captivating rhythmic undulation. Her collaborative association with “Tubhani Music” also enhances her collective production stream that defines modern afrobeats like no other.

Kuneli, aims for global acknowledgement with Understand, and she believes the tune will resonate with her listeners gaining the credibility it deserves and eventually morphs into a love anthem for all music enthusiasts due to its inspiration and story.

Check out "Understand" and its lyrics via the video below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.

