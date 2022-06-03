Budding singer Kuneli breaths new life into afrobeats with new 'Understand' single (LISTEN)

After blessing the scene with her jam “Makoma and Chacha”, Kuneli is back with her creative vigor and energy stronger than before on this amazing piece. The song contains lyrical and thematic extravaganza that she performs with ease and assurance.

singer Kuneli Pulse Ghana

The production is incredible as it takes the audience on a captivating rhythmic undulation. Her collaborative association with “Tubhani Music” also enhances her collective production stream that defines modern afrobeats like no other.

Kuneli, aims for global acknowledgement with Understand, and she believes the tune will resonate with her listeners gaining the credibility it deserves and eventually morphs into a love anthem for all music enthusiasts due to its inspiration and story.