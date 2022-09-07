Burna Boy and Stonebwoy announced headliners for Afrochella Festival 2022

Ghana's award-winning music icon, Stonebwoy, has also been named as co-headliner for the much-anticipated show slated to happen this December 2022.

Burna Boy Afrochella 2022 Pulse Ghana

Afrochella Stonebwoy flyer Pulse Ghana

To accompany these two heavy-hitting artists, the two-day futuristic event will also include Afrobeat stars like Fireboy, Kidi, Ayra Starr, Medikal, DJ Juls, DJ Loft and more. With such an unstoppable musical lineup, this highly anticipated event is set to return to El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana from December 28th through December 29th.

Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent's many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs. This year, Afrochella’s theme is “AfroFuturism,” a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.

To bring “AfroFuturism” to life, Afrochella’s music festival will be transformed to encompass several cultural concepts - all created to take a step into the future of art, music, fashion, culture and food. Each area will bring together a mosaic of local artists, musicians, culinary enthusiasts and creatives to design an interactive and unexpected universe for festival-goers to enjoy.

“As we embark on another year of celebrating African culture, Afrochella will bring "Afrofuturism" to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion and food. We will explore the endless possibilities of what “Afrofuturism” could look like in 2022 and beyond,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella.

"As one of the most celebrated cultural moments in Ghana, this year we have the exciting challenge of bringing 20,000 travellers to the country. We plan to not only achieve this goal but to make Ghana the premier destination for all travellers around the world,” - Kenny Agyapong Jr., COO & Co-Founder of Afrochella added.

The Afrochella Festival will comprise of 50 vendors including 15 fashion, beauty and arts merchants as well as 35 food vendors featuring cuisines from all over the continent including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Senegal and more.

Pulse Ghana

This year, Afrochella will also be introducing “Afrocanteen,” a one-of-a-kind exclusive food experience, located right on the festival grounds. The Afrochella Expo at Afrochella House will kick off on December 18th and run through December 31st.

The Afrochella experience will feature the following flagship events and elements:

●Afro Expo 2022 Presented by Afrochella House: A two week expo located at the Afrochella House, a cultural content center that will host a series of digital experiences, wellness sessions, screenings and panel discussions in the world of culture, technology, health, sustainability, music and art - connecting the diaspora to industry experts and changemakers building opportunities on the ground and across the continent.

● Rising Star Challenge: Artists across the African continent will have the opportunity to submit their musical profile for a chance to perform at the 2022 Afrochella Festival. The 1st place winner of the Rising Star Challenge will win a grand prize of $2,500, a studio session with an acclaimed producer and more.

● Fashion Night Out: Afrochella presents Fashion Night Out, an evening to celebrate the innovation and beauty of African Fashion and its multi-talented designers with art installations and live performances.

● Afrochella Music Museum: A museum-like experience that will take the audience on a journey through the past into the future with live performances, art installations, and digital and printed imagery.

● Afrochella Talks: A conversation series dedicated to discussing African business, music, food, and creativity.