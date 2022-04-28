Burna Boy becomes the first-ever Nigerian to sell out the Madison Square Garden in New York

This massive win for Burna Boy and the entire African continent goes to buttress his point in the lyrics of 'Way too Big' when he sang "Because I’m way too big”. It's clear he wasn’t joking. Featured as a guest on the American Talk show "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", Burna Boy left everyone including Trevor himself, in stitches with his naturalness and authenticity — a teaser of what to expect at the MSG. Burna Boy — who has also revealed that an exclusive limited line of merch will be made available to commemorate this historic event as the first Nigerian musician to ever headline the world-renowned venue — promises a classic fusion of elements and themes combined with his explosive energy and the true spirit of New York City, which will culminate into an unforgettable night in New York City.