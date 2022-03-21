Burna Boy gets 1000s of fans in Geneva singing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' (WATCH)

Amidst Burna Boy's Geneva show which is part of his Europe tour, he paused for a moment, addressed the crowd and gave the DJ the go-ahead to drop the track. "I want to see another circle around there, one there and another there ... Geneve is lit," he said.

Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

He continued "what we doing over there, let's go " and the DJ drop the song to which he started singing and screaming "bounce bounce".

Burna Boy did not leave this at the concert, he brought it to his 9.1 million following Instagram page as he posted the video online. He captioned it "Moshhhhh pit!!! …. Manchester & Paris are you ready!??".

The video has since received over 470,000 views with more than 3000 comments from his fans including Ghanaian fans of Black Sherif who are excited over the reach Burna Boy is giving the 20-year-old musician.

The Nigerian singer after jamming to the monster hit the track so many times online hopped on the remix which was dropped three months ago. He also flew to Ghana to shoot the music video with Black Sherif.