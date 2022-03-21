The 'African Giant' singer whose love for the Ghanaian singer is known has decided to get his fans in Switzerland jamming to 'Second Sermon'.
Burna Boy gets 1000s of fans in Geneva singing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' (WATCH)
Burna Boy is taking Black Sherif's sermon global to reach more audiences across the globe.
Amidst Burna Boy's Geneva show which is part of his Europe tour, he paused for a moment, addressed the crowd and gave the DJ the go-ahead to drop the track. "I want to see another circle around there, one there and another there ... Geneve is lit," he said.
He continued "what we doing over there, let's go " and the DJ drop the song to which he started singing and screaming "bounce bounce".
Burna Boy did not leave this at the concert, he brought it to his 9.1 million following Instagram page as he posted the video online. He captioned it "Moshhhhh pit!!! …. Manchester & Paris are you ready!??".
The video has since received over 470,000 views with more than 3000 comments from his fans including Ghanaian fans of Black Sherif who are excited over the reach Burna Boy is giving the 20-year-old musician.
The Nigerian singer after jamming to the monster hit the track so many times online hopped on the remix which was dropped three months ago. He also flew to Ghana to shoot the music video with Black Sherif.
The two musicians also linked in Nigerian and performed together after Burna Boy announced that he will be going tour with the Ghanaian singer who has now been nominated Artsite Of the Year in this year's VGMAs.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh