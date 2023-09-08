Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

On September 8, 2023, the BET announced the nominations for the 2023 BET Hip Hop awards.

Burna Boy was the surprise artist on the list as he had seven nominations including the Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage.

The hitmaker who recently released his 7th album 'I Told Them' was also nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, and Hustler of the Year.

Cardi B and 21 Savage tops the nominations list with 12 nods each followed by Drake who earned 9 nominations and Burna Boy & DJ Khalid who are tied at 7 nominations.

The 2023 BET Awards will be taped in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will premiere on BET one week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Hip-hop artist of the year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the year

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy

“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip hop album of the year

Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla

Coi, Coi Leray

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

Jackman, Jack Harlow

Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion

Best hip-hop video

“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Shake Sumn,” DaBaby

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Best collaboration

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Impact track

“30,” Nas

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba

“Champions,” NLE Choppa

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane

“Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Best duo or group

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

Drake & 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best live performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Dababy

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Best breakthrough hip-hop artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Lyricist of the year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the year

Atl Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

The Alchemist

Video director of the year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Best hip-hop platform

AllHipHop

Caresha Please

Drink Champs

Hiphop Dx

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the year

21 Savage

50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: best featured verse

21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)

Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)

J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)

Jay-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)

Best international flow

