Burna Boy performs 'Second Sermon' at historic Madison Square show (WATCH)

Whilst thrilling his over 20,000 fans at the show, Burna Boy chose to perform the remix of Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' which he featured on.

This wouldn't be the first time Burna Boy is showing his love for Black Sherif's song. Before the release of the 'Second Sermon' collaboration, the Nigerian singer has on different occasions shared videos of himself jamming to the 'Second Sermon'.

The Grammy-award winning singer after the release of Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon Remix' which features, took to social media to announce that the Ghanaian singer will be coming on tour with him.

Burna Boy commenting on the release of the song disclosed that he will be on tour with the young Ghanaian musician. "OBLACKSHERIE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME," Burna Boy wrote.

In an Instastory post, he added that "SECOND SERMON REMIX FEATURING ME(BURNA BOY) OUT NOW!! YOU BETTER LEARN THE WHOLE SONG BEFORE COMING TO ANY MY SHOWS. YES THAT INCLUDES THE TWIA GHANAIAN LANGUAGE) PARTS".

Burna Boy Pulse Ghana