Last night, the Nigerian artist performed at the 20,789 multi-purpose indoor arena in the heart of New York City. The concert sees Burna Boy becoming the first African act to sell out the popular venue.
Burna Boy performs 'Second Sermon' at historic Madison Square show (WATCH)
Burna Boy has taken Black Sherif's sermon to the famous Madison Square Garden.
Whilst thrilling his over 20,000 fans at the show, Burna Boy chose to perform the remix of Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' which he featured on.
This wouldn't be the first time Burna Boy is showing his love for Black Sherif's song. Before the release of the 'Second Sermon' collaboration, the Nigerian singer has on different occasions shared videos of himself jamming to the 'Second Sermon'.
The Grammy-award winning singer after the release of Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon Remix' which features, took to social media to announce that the Ghanaian singer will be coming on tour with him.
Burna Boy commenting on the release of the song disclosed that he will be on tour with the young Ghanaian musician. "OBLACKSHERIE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME," Burna Boy wrote.
In an Instastory post, he added that "SECOND SERMON REMIX FEATURING ME(BURNA BOY) OUT NOW!! YOU BETTER LEARN THE WHOLE SONG BEFORE COMING TO ANY MY SHOWS. YES THAT INCLUDES THE TWIA GHANAIAN LANGUAGE) PARTS".
In December 2021, Burna held his homecoming concert in Lagos on Monday, with a host of artistes performing on the night. Black Sherif was one of those who shared the stage with the African giant and the pair gave the fans a memorable performance.
