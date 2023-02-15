ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems set to perform at NBA All-star game

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music is set to take center stage at the NBA all-star game in Utah as superstars Rema, Burna Boy, and Tems are set to entertain spectators at the halftime show.

Details: On 19th February 2023, Afrobeats will be sharing in the spotlight of one of the biggest sporting events in the United States as Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema will be thrilling the audience with their hit singles at the all-star game in Utah.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 15th February 2023 by the NBA. The announcement is coming off the back of Pheelz's recent performance at the Brooklyn Nets stadium where he dazzled fans with his hit singles.

The choice of the Nigerian trio to perform at the NBA all-star game is another high point of Nigerian music that has continued to soar in recent years, especially in the US.

The all-star game between the western and eastern conferences is set to be a thrilling one with basketball stars will entertain fans across the world.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
