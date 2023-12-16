Burna Boy sparks reconciliation rumor, gifts ex-lover Stefflondon luxurious car

The Jamaican, UK singer and rapper, gained widespread attention as reports circulated about her acquiring a luxurious Rolls Royce car as a birthday present, reports arose suggesting that this opulent gift was a gesture from her former partner, Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy.

The surprise unveiling of the extravagant gift at Stefflon Don's London residence, the development has triggered various reactions, with netizens expressing their opinions on Burna Boy's alleged reunion with Stefflon Don.

Some netizens humorously referenced his hit song "Breakfast" and commented on the cyclical nature of relationships, expressing surprise at the artist's return to his ex-lover. "After you don use Breakfast song to motivate us you went back to your ex"

Amidst the speculation surrounding the reunion, Stefflon Don shared a private message with friend MsBanks, providing a glimpse into the personal dynamics at play during this unexpected turn of events.