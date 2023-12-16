ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy sparks reconciliation rumor, gifts ex-lover Stefflondon luxurious car

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The internet is abuzz with videos of renowned Jamaican-born UK singer Stefflon Don receiving an extravagant Christmas birthday gift, allegedly from her former flame, Burna Boy.

Burna Boy X Stefflondon
Burna Boy X Stefflondon

The viral clips showcase the artist's apparent reconciliation with her ex-lover, sparking a flurry of reactions among netizens.

Recommended articles

The Jamaican, UK singer and rapper, gained widespread attention as reports circulated about her acquiring a luxurious Rolls Royce car as a birthday present, reports arose suggesting that this opulent gift was a gesture from her former partner, Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy.

The surprise unveiling of the extravagant gift at Stefflon Don's London residence, the development has triggered various reactions, with netizens expressing their opinions on Burna Boy's alleged reunion with Stefflon Don.

Some netizens humorously referenced his hit song "Breakfast" and commented on the cyclical nature of relationships, expressing surprise at the artist's return to his ex-lover. "After you don use Breakfast song to motivate us you went back to your ex"

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the speculation surrounding the reunion, Stefflon Don shared a private message with friend MsBanks, providing a glimpse into the personal dynamics at play during this unexpected turn of events.

Steff X MsBanks
Steff X MsBanks Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

M.anifest

'I don't have expectations but I have higher hopes for Ghana music '- M.anifest

Black sherif at Mozama. Pic source: robphotographygh

Black Sherif’s Zaama Disco returns to La Palm Beach Hotel on December 21st

Nii Osabu on stage

Nii Osabu and the Afro Boys Band—“Music has always been my first love.”

Ghanaian singer Exo Xan

Exo Xan returns with his second single for the year titled 'Calvary'