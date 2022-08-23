RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy tackles Wizkid FC, calls them delusional

Afrobeats giant Burna Boy has tackled Wizkid fans after a cross section of Wizkid FC launch a new targeted online assault on the star.

Details: In the early hours of Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, one Twitter user and a die hard Wizkid fan Mr Mdee posted a tweet where he claimed that ticket for Burna Boy's sold out show that had 1600 in attendance went for $14 with an additional CD. He claimed the ticket price and the CD was a ploy by Burna Boy to get a number single in the UK.

These obviously false claims didn't sit well with Burna Boy fans who tackled the fan.

In a rather surprising turn, Burna Boy took time from his busy schedule to tackle the fan base that has increasingly continued to be a torn in his flesh.

It's left to be seen how long the tirade will stay up before Burna Boy's media team will pull it down since this isn't his first rodeo ranting on Twitter albeit this time, it isn't without cause.

