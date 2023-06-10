ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy thrills fans at UCL final

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy, on Saturday, thrilled football fans with an electrifying performance at the Ataturk Stadium, minutes before the start of the UEFA Champions League final between the Italian giant Inter Milan and the Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Burna Boy performed alongside Brazilian singer Anitta, as fans jumped off their seats in excitement to some of his hit bangers including global chart-topping Last Last.

After the final whistle of the much-anticipated clash between Manchester City and Inter Milan, the Europeans complete a treble win a 1-nil win over Inter Milan.

Manchester City become the second English team to ever win the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League

The Afrobeat star is the first African act to perform at the UCL final and will be the singer's second performance this year at a sporting event, after his first at the NBA All-Star Game.

