Busta Rhymes' protégé Fella Million collaborates with Ghanaian animator Blinq Afrique

Fast growing Ghana animation content creator, Blinq Afrique, who has worked top companies like MilesCity and Samospharma Ltd, has gone an extra mile to work on a music video for Carribean musician Felnando A. Lewis, popularly known as Fella Million.

Fella Million, who is also known as Busta Rhymes' protégé, has shared the same stages with Sean Kingston, Lady Saw, Bunny Wailer and other popular Caribbean superstars.

Fella Million contacted Blinq Afrom the US Virgin Islands to work on his new project titled "Gossip" after watching some of their amazing animation creations online and the outcome clearly shows that the two parties enjoyed working with each other.

"Gossip" is Fella Million's latest motivational song and the animation video depicts Fella moving from street to street to encourage people to work harder and also avoid what people say about them in their absence.

Watch the music video below:

Fella Million Gossip (Official Video)

