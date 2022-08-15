Beef Season: Cabum drops diss track to Strongman (LISTEN)

The rapper described Strongman as a traitor, nonentity, imposter and a ‘weak’ rapper who is the direct opposite of his name.

Strongman Pulse Ghana

Cabum also fired shots at Medikal as he referenced his beef with Strongman and asserted that his punches were feeble, hence, Strongman felt vindicated after the battle, making him think he is on top of his game.

“I wan kill am. Lyrically, physically, spiritually, oh yeah,” Cabum rapped and in another line, added that "stop acting like a big boy because no bi rich. And you and I know say rapping you no reach.”

It is however unclear what has pushed Cabum to attack Strongman with a diss track. However, he referred to a statement from Strongman in one of his songs in which he dared whoever is not scared of him to mention his name in their diss songs.

Listen the song below and tell us what you think via our comment section. Should Strongman reply Cabum?

This will come to add to the Lyrical Joe and Amerado beef. The two Ghanaian rappers have been battling each lyrically with back-to-back diss tracks to each other.

It started with Amerado dropping a new freestyle he titles 'Kyibom'. In the song, he describes as 'free hype' he threw shots at the reigning VGMA rapper. The clash between the two rappers has taken over social media as music lovers tend to enjoy the lyrical 'violence'.

Adding his thought to the beef, the legendary record producer of Last 2 fame, is advising the rappers not to involve their families in their diss tracks. However, Hammer admits that rap battles are healthy for the music industry.

Pulse Ghana

He said. “But boys dey rap oo… so far I’m team @Amerado_Burner tho… until further notice. Lol Occasional battles in rap is definitely healthy as long as no one hits below the belt. Keep families out guys. #fortheculture".

This follows Amerado throwing a diss to Lyrical Joe late mother with the later also firing shots at his family and Delay.