Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was shot just before 10 pm SAT while standing outside the Wish Restaurant in Durban on Friday.
CCTV footage of rapper AKA who was shot in Durban released
The CCTV footage capturing the moment South African rapper AKA was shot by an unknown gunman has been shared online.
AKA was killed along with his close friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of the rapper's birthday celebrations when they were shot.
The motive of the killing is being investigated.
