Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa to host Black Star Line Festival concert in Ghana

Black Star Line Festival has been scheduled to happen on January 6, 2023, right here in Accra.

Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S Pulse Ghana

Speaking about the concert during the announcement, Vic Mensa emphasized that the event aims to bridge the gap between Africans on the continent and those in the diaspora.

Vic Mensa, an American rapper with Ghanaian descent and Chance The Rapper, who also traced his roots to Ghana, have become frequent visitors in Ghana since last year.

“Our dream is to build bridges that cross the ocean of divide created by the transatlantic slave trade. Today, we are one step closer to actualising that dream,” Vic Mensa said in a post shared on his on Instagram.

During an event at the Black Star Square to announce the concert, Chance The Rapper said "so what I am saying is we need a big a*s concert in Ghana ... you'll see the biggest artiste in the world coming down for a shared experience, you'll see 38,000 people".