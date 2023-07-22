ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chemistry with Falz was not romantically inclined – Simi

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In an interview, Nigerian songwriter, singer, and actress, Simi cleared speculations about romantic involvement with colleague, rapper Falz the bad guy.

Simi X Falz
Simi X Falz

The singer explained that though they had obviously enviable chemistry, their relationship was not romantically inclined.

Recommended articles

Speaking on MTV Base Africa, the singer/songwriter said that they first collaborated on the song “JAMB Question Remix,” which received massive airplay and acceptance from the public hence both artists decide to cook another song together.

The Chemistry hitmaker explained that their musical connection flowed naturally, there were no romantic ties although the public speculated such hence both artists strategically decided to capitalize on their obvious connection which resulted in the production of the album “Chemistry,”

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

‘I sneaked into studio to record ‘Try Me’; my team didn’t know’ – Sarkodie

Mr Eazi, business visionary and international nomad set to release his long-awaited, decade-in-the-making debut solo album on Oct. 27, 2023.

Mr Eazi drops long-awaited debut solo album on October 27

stonebwoy-Boomplay Music

Stonebwoy surpasses 100M Streams on Boomplay, receives gold club plaque

My late lawyer wouldn’t have endorsed diss song to Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie

My late lawyer wouldn’t have endorsed diss song to Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie