Chemistry with Falz was not romantically inclined – Simi

The singer explained that though they had obviously enviable chemistry, their relationship was not romantically inclined.
In an interview, Nigerian songwriter, singer, and actress, Simi cleared speculations about romantic involvement with colleague, rapper Falz the bad guy.
Speaking on MTV Base Africa, the singer/songwriter said that they first collaborated on the song “JAMB Question Remix,” which received massive airplay and acceptance from the public hence both artists decide to cook another song together.
The Chemistry hitmaker explained that their musical connection flowed naturally, there were no romantic ties although the public speculated such hence both artists strategically decided to capitalize on their obvious connection which resulted in the production of the album “Chemistry,”
