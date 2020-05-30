Another wake up call for a great collaboration for one of the fast-rising talent from Ghana, Choco Boy and he is featured on a platinum hitmaker and a multiple award-winning America rapper, The Game, on his mixtape “Who Got Game? The Mixtape”.

Choco Boy is a Dansoman-based multi-talented rising star who raps, he sings and has mastered his arts in afrobeats fused with trap and dancehall music.

He is currently the only Ghanaian musician on the acclaimed “Who Got Game? The Mixtape” with his song "Bright Future" which is available on all music stores and streaming platforms across the globe.