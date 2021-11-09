'Come and pay royalties for stealing my line' - CJ Biggerman summons Kuami Eugene

On "Biibi Ba," CJ Biggerman dropped a punchline: “Mopese me to Joromi before you go see”, (to wit 'you want me to sing Joromi before you Simi).

On the other hand, Kuami Eugene rhymed “You want to make I sing Joromi before you go see me”. This is what CJ Biggerman is calling out the Lynx Entertainment artiste for.

CJ wrote on his Instagram page: "The kind confidence kuami Eugene dey take sing my line dierr I no dey barb Eii. Abeg come pay royalties na that song hit,” with a video that showed how similar the lines are.

Some musicians and media personalities have also reacted to the accusations by CJ Biggerman.

Singer Krymi wrote: "Asem oo hmm no comments."

Fiifi Adinkra also said: “Now eno be sikasem”.

Kuami Eugene has over the years been embroiled in many copyright infringement and along with along theft.

But to him, those who accuse him only want to share in his greatness because he has more hit songs than them in a very short time.

Kuami Eugene asked Ghanaians to rather show sympathy for those who are accusing him of stealing their songs.