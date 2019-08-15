His inspiration for this song is to draw all to Christ.

1 John 5:11-12 says, "....God gave us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life; he who has not the Son of God has not life.

Yesu (Akan name for Jesus) is an English and Akan worship song that glorifies God and will spark in you a zeal to reconnect with Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

We believe that Christ's Death and Resurrection is the basis of our faith as Christians and the Ultimate life we all seek, hence the need to praise His Holy Name.

Written and composed by Nana Adomako and Produced by Kpabitey Kofi of Byte Productions.

Yesu will be available to stream or download on Apple Music, Amazon music, Spotify, Deezer, Sound Cloud, Audiomack, Reverbnation and

YouTube.