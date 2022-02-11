Create a playlist from these Ghanaian songs and we will tell how your Val's Day will go
In case you have no idea how your Val's Day will be like this Monday, 14th February 2022, take this playlist and see what is waiting for you.
Recommended articles
Choose one of these titles for your playlist
Love don't cost a thing
It is what it is
Take Me Away
Pick any of these songs to start your playlist
Camidoh - Sugarcane
Bryan The Mensah and Titi Owusu - Until I See You
Nektunze ft Goya Menor - Ameno Amapiano Rmx
If these songs are in your playlist by default, which one will you delete?
Shatta Wale - Melisa
Stonebwoy - Putuu
Patapaa - One Corner
Add any one of these KiDi songs to your play list
Touch It
Mon Babe
Send Me Nudes
Add any of these Samini songs to your playlist
Linda
Where My Baby Dey
Odo
Which of these collaborators can have space in your playlist?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh