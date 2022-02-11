RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Create a playlist from these Ghanaian songs and we will tell how your Val's Day will go

Authors:

Selorm Tali

In case you have no idea how your Val's Day will be like this Monday, 14th February 2022, take this playlist and see what is waiting for you.

Wendy Shay Drops New Song “Ghana Boys”
Which of these artistes sings love songs best for you?

Akwaboah
Shatta Wale
Kofi Kinaata

Choose one of these titles for your playlist

Love don't cost a thing
It is what it is
Take Me Away

Pick any of these songs to start your playlist

Camidoh - Sugarcane
Bryan The Mensah and Titi Owusu - Until I See You
Nektunze ft Goya Menor - Ameno Amapiano Rmx

If these songs are in your playlist by default, which one will you delete?

Shatta Wale - Melisa
Stonebwoy - Putuu
Patapaa - One Corner

Which of these female acts is a must in your playlist?

Adina
EFya
Cina Soul
Gyakie

Add any one of these KiDi songs to your play list

Touch It
Mon Babe
Send Me Nudes

Add any of these Samini songs to your playlist

Linda
Where My Baby Dey
Odo

Which of these collaborators can have space in your playlist?

Sarkodie and Efya
KiDi and Cina Soul
Bisa Kdei and Becca
Your score: You'll gnash in peace this Val's Day
You will be alone and gnash peacefully on this Val's Day at home or wherever because you don't really care about this love wahala like that
Your score: Your Val's Day will be romantic
You have a smooth and fresh love life so this Val's Day will live you smiling because of the things you will do
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

