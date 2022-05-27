Criss Waddle ends long hiatus with new 'Take Me Back' joint featuring Stonebwoy (WATCH)

The afrobeat rhythm oozes a relatable storyline of a guy being rejected by a woman he invested a lot of effort & resources into because he’s broke now.

Criss Waddle Pulse Ghana

‘TAKE ME BACK’ is an afrobeat project recorded by Criss Waddle and Stonebwoy and was produced by award-winning producer Beatz Da Kay.

This song comes as the first release since Waddle dropped his hip hop collabo “King Kong” with decorated Tema rapper Kwesi Arthur 4 years ago. The song comes with its official video which has been directed by Yaw Skyface.

Criss Waddle was born and raised in Tema, Ghana. His music influences are hip hop and afrobeat. He is affiliated with a music group and community R2Bees.

Born Kweku Addai, Criss Waddle is one of the richest Ghanaian hip-hop recording acts. He started as a plumber in his hometown and then signed a contract to work overseas.