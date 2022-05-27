The Ghanaian business mogul cum rapper makes up for all the years he’s been silent with a Stonebwoy feature on this lover’s jam which comes with dope visuals, and guess what, it’s off his upcoming album!
Criss Waddle ends long hiatus with new 'Take Me Back' joint featuring Stonebwoy (WATCH)
He’s back like he never left! AMG Bizness head honcho, Criss Waddle has ended his long hiatus from producing bangers with yet another big tune dubbed, ‘Take Me Back’.
The afrobeat rhythm oozes a relatable storyline of a guy being rejected by a woman he invested a lot of effort & resources into because he’s broke now.
‘TAKE ME BACK’ is an afrobeat project recorded by Criss Waddle and Stonebwoy and was produced by award-winning producer Beatz Da Kay.
This song comes as the first release since Waddle dropped his hip hop collabo “King Kong” with decorated Tema rapper Kwesi Arthur 4 years ago. The song comes with its official video which has been directed by Yaw Skyface.
Criss Waddle was born and raised in Tema, Ghana. His music influences are hip hop and afrobeat. He is affiliated with a music group and community R2Bees.
Born Kweku Addai, Criss Waddle is one of the richest Ghanaian hip-hop recording acts. He started as a plumber in his hometown and then signed a contract to work overseas.
He formed his own company AMG Business record label and created hits like Bie Gya and Ayi. He is also known as Medikal's godfather as the 'Oma Ada' rapper was introduced into the rap scene through AMG Business.
