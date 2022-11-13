RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Cut short your jubilation haters, news about Hajia 4real is false - GHhyper

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A message from the official blogger (GHhyper) of Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage known in showbiz as Hajia 4real has indicated that all news circulating about the singer is false.

Mona X Ghhyper
Mona X Ghhyper

According to GHhyper, in a social media post, he said, "They are always rushing to post news first when they don't have any evidence to what they are reporting. The haters that jubilated, cut short your jubilation cos what you heard in the news about baby girl Mona4real is false. Presser out soon"

"To my 4realleans, make merry cos there's no case, as for that showboy dier prison life condemn his brain so he jumps on anything for clout. What do you know about journalism showboy? We run the media space in GH. come to my school Mr man".

GHHYPER1
GHHYPER1 Pulse Ghana

The blogger's message comes in shortly after rumors indicate that Hajia 4real has been nabbed in the UK in connection with an alleged $8m fraud case.

There have many reactions from netizens on social media concerning the rumor.

Hajia 4real, in company with some Ghanaian artists, attended the Ghana Music Awards UK some months ago and has since not returned.

