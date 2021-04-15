Da Yanney recruits Tulenkey for "Eye Clear", official video drops

The song which he titles as ‘Eye Clear’ features celebrated and creative artist, Tulenkey. The song is produced by Dyce and mixed by Poppin Beat. The song specifically touches on expenditure on ladies and the need for one to be well informed or perhaps advised while doing so.

The Pounds24/7 Media House signee, Da Yanney was born and raised at Tarkwa in the western region of Ghana. The artiste who entered the music industry in 2019 is known for his versatility and ‘multistyle’ as far as music is concerned.

Da Yanney who has mastered the art of singing in different languages has earned himself the revered title of ‘Tarkwa Rap God’. His originality in terms of music has kept many on their toes waiting for his frequent release. Hence, bringing on board Tulenkey is another move that is bound to make this song a household one.

Tulenkey who is equally known off the stage as Chief Osei Bonsu is a Ghanaian rapper and songwriter who has built for himself an enviable brand with the frequent release of creative and mind-blowing songs. After his major debut in ‘Biibi Ba’, Tulenkey came through with ‘Refix’ of his street banging song dubbed Child Abuse which was a cover of the famous ‘I Like It’ by Cardi B.

The song redefined sexual harassment to that which comes from women. His creativity speaks for itself in almost all his music thus, joining force with the young versatile rapper, Da Yanney comes as a blessing to music lovers.

Prior to this amazing music, Da Yanney has released amazing songs like ‘Billionaire’, ‘Drip on Drip’, ‘Daben’ and ‘Grime (freestyle)’. He is celebrated in Ghana and especially Tarkwa for his outstanding rap skills and for winning almost every rap competition organized in and around Tarkwa.