RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Da Yanney recruits Tulenkey for "Eye Clear", official video drops

The President of D. Y. A, Da Yanney has released what is undoubtedly an ear pleasing, contenting and entertaining tune.

Da Yanney with Tulenkey in Eye Clear video

Pulse Ghana

The fast rising sensational and historic rapper known off the stage as Philemon Yanney who has served many fans of rap music with illustrious vibes releases another exceptional tune to add to his remarkable list of songs.

Recommended articles

The song which he titles as ‘Eye Clear’ features celebrated and creative artist, Tulenkey. The song is produced by Dyce and mixed by Poppin Beat. The song specifically touches on expenditure on ladies and the need for one to be well informed or perhaps advised while doing so.

The Pounds24/7 Media House signee, Da Yanney was born and raised at Tarkwa in the western region of Ghana. The artiste who entered the music industry in 2019 is known for his versatility and ‘multistyle’ as far as music is concerned.

Da Yanney who has mastered the art of singing in different languages has earned himself the revered title of ‘Tarkwa Rap God’. His originality in terms of music has kept many on their toes waiting for his frequent release. Hence, bringing on board Tulenkey is another move that is bound to make this song a household one.

Tulenkey who is equally known off the stage as Chief Osei Bonsu is a Ghanaian rapper and songwriter who has built for himself an enviable brand with the frequent release of creative and mind-blowing songs. After his major debut in ‘Biibi Ba’, Tulenkey came through with ‘Refix’ of his street banging song dubbed Child Abuse which was a cover of the famous ‘I Like It’ by Cardi B.

The song redefined sexual harassment to that which comes from women. His creativity speaks for itself in almost all his music thus, joining force with the young versatile rapper, Da Yanney comes as a blessing to music lovers.

Prior to this amazing music, Da Yanney has released amazing songs like ‘Billionaire’, ‘Drip on Drip’, ‘Daben’ and ‘Grime (freestyle)’. He is celebrated in Ghana and especially Tarkwa for his outstanding rap skills and for winning almost every rap competition organized in and around Tarkwa.

You will definitely want to add this amazing song from the president of Da Yanney Army to your music list.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]