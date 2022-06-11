Diana Asamoah shared a post on her Facebook wall in which she was pictured with Dada KD She also captioned the image with the words “Save The Date,” words commonly used by a couple about to tie the knot.
Dada KD refutes claims that he is about to marry Diana Asamoah
Highlife Musician, Dada KD, has debunked reports that suggested he is about to marry gospel musician and Evangelist Diana Asamoah.
As a result of this, most people assumed that the two were about to marry.
However, speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Dada KD explained that the “Save The Date” meant a collaboration between them and not what other people think.
He clarified that, “on Diana’s wall she said ‘Save the Date’ but when did save the date become marriage? It looks like Diana sings Gospel and I sing secular music and we collaborated on a song.”
“What I also wrote was that what has been put together no one should put asunder. I and Diana have been put together in music, she sings, I also sing so I don’t know why people thought it was about marriage. The music is out already and on all the channels.”
The two released a song titled Mesom Ewurade days ago but according to Dada KD, the Dada KD the song is not enjoying enough airplay because it is a collaboration between a secular artiste and a Gospel artiste.
