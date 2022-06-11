RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dada KD refutes claims that he is about to marry Diana Asamoah

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Highlife Musician, Dada KD, has debunked reports that suggested he is about to marry gospel musician and Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

Diana Asamoah and Dada KD
Diana Asamoah and Dada KD

Diana Asamoah shared a post on her Facebook wall in which she was pictured with Dada KD She also captioned the image with the words “Save The Date,” words commonly used by a couple about to tie the knot.

Recommended articles

As a result of this, most people assumed that the two were about to marry.

However, speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Dada KD explained that the “Save The Date” meant a collaboration between them and not what other people think.

He clarified that, “on Diana’s wall she said ‘Save the Date’ but when did save the date become marriage? It looks like Diana sings Gospel and I sing secular music and we collaborated on a song.”

“What I also wrote was that what has been put together no one should put asunder. I and Diana have been put together in music, she sings, I also sing so I don’t know why people thought it was about marriage. The music is out already and on all the channels.”

The two released a song titled Mesom Ewurade days ago but according to Dada KD, the Dada KD the song is not enjoying enough airplay because it is a collaboration between a secular artiste and a Gospel artiste.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Falz drops new album 'BAHD'

Falz - Bahd Album Art

Ayra Starr premieres new single 'Ase' on A Colors Show

Ayra Starr

‘I don't think I am buried’ - Gyakie replies Blakk Rasta

Gyakie and Blakk Rasta

American Afropop singer rolls out ‘Mista Director’

Liv North