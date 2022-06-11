Dada KD refutes claims that he is about to marry Diana Asamoah

As a result of this, most people assumed that the two were about to marry.

However, speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Dada KD explained that the “Save The Date” meant a collaboration between them and not what other people think.

He clarified that, “on Diana’s wall she said ‘Save the Date’ but when did save the date become marriage? It looks like Diana sings Gospel and I sing secular music and we collaborated on a song.”

“What I also wrote was that what has been put together no one should put asunder. I and Diana have been put together in music, she sings, I also sing so I don’t know why people thought it was about marriage. The music is out already and on all the channels.”