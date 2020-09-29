  1. Entertainment
  2. Music

Which Daddy Lumba song best describes your life right now? Take this quiz and see the result

Selorm Tali
Daddy Lumba has hundreds of songs about different issues around life. That is from love, poverty, wealth, among others. Answers these next questions and we'll tell which of his songs best describes your life right now.

Which of these age range do you fall within?

15-23
24 - 33
34-40
40 and above

What is your marriage/relationship status?

Married
Divorced
Single
Dating

Which of these social media apps do you use often?

Facebook
Twitter
Snapchat
Instagram

What is your employment status?

Employed
Unemployed
Self Employed
Student

Pick one of these gift bags containing

iPhone 8, free data for 3 months and trip to Dubai
iPhone 7, free data for 5 months and trip to South Africa
iPhone 8, free data for 4 months and trip to Sao Tome
iPhone 11, free data for 6 months and trip to favourite destination in Ghana

Pick a date

Efia Odo
Yvonne Okoro
James Gardiner
John Dumelo

Are you a virgin?

Yes 100%
Secondary virgin
I won't say
Hahahahaha...
Your score: Aben Wo Ha
Life looks so good for you and if you aren't enjoying the fruits of your labour yet, you will soon because aben wo ha.
Your score: Nyame Nhyira Mmaa
Your world is currently stitched together by phenomenal women. As such, you are grateful to the women in your life.
Your score: Nea Woho Beto Wo (Yentie Obia)
At this point, you really don't care about opinions so you are all about life and doing anything that makes you happy.
Your score: Sika Sem
Your life right now, all you need is money to do a lot of things and Daddy Lumba has put your situation well in his Sika Sem song.
Source: Pulse Ghana
