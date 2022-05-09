Daddy Lumba to KiDi; all the VGMAs winners from 2000 to 2022

Winning the Artiste of the year plague has been the most competitive category which has seen some of the country's fine acts grabbing the prestigious plague. Daddy Lumba won the first AOY award in 2000.

Later, the likes of Kojo Antwi, and Lord Kenya among others also emerged as winners of the category. See the list below for all the winners from Daddy Lumba to KiDi who won the award at the just ended ceremony.