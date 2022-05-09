RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Daddy Lumba to KiDi; all the VGMAs winners from 2000 to 2022

Selorm Tali

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards established in 1999 by CharterHouse.

Daddy Lumba, Ebony Reigns and KiDi

The award show created to celebrate outstanding Ghanaian musicians has been organized 23 times with 22 musicians winning the Artiste of the Year category, the ultimate award.

Winning the Artiste of the year plague has been the most competitive category which has seen some of the country's fine acts grabbing the prestigious plague. Daddy Lumba won the first AOY award in 2000.

Later, the likes of Kojo Antwi, and Lord Kenya among others also emerged as winners of the category. See the list below for all the winners from Daddy Lumba to KiDi who won the award at the just ended ceremony.

2000: Daddy Lumba

2001: Kojo Antwi

2002: Lord Kenya

2003: Kontihene

2004: V.I.P

2005: Bice Osei Kuffour

2006: Ofori Amponsah

2007: Samini

2008: Kwaw Kese

2009: Okyeame Kwame

2010: Sarkodie

2011: V.I.P

2012: Sarkodie

2013: R2Bees

2014: Shatta Wale

2015: Stonebwoy

2016: E.L

2017: Joe Mettle

2018: Ebony Reigns

2019: Unannounced due to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's infamous fracas.

2020: Kuami Eugene

2021: Diana Hamilton

2022: KiDi

Selorm Tali

