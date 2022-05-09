The award show created to celebrate outstanding Ghanaian musicians has been organized 23 times with 22 musicians winning the Artiste of the Year category, the ultimate award.
Daddy Lumba to KiDi; all the VGMAs winners from 2000 to 2022
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards established in 1999 by CharterHouse.
Winning the Artiste of the year plague has been the most competitive category which has seen some of the country's fine acts grabbing the prestigious plague. Daddy Lumba won the first AOY award in 2000.
Later, the likes of Kojo Antwi, and Lord Kenya among others also emerged as winners of the category. See the list below for all the winners from Daddy Lumba to KiDi who won the award at the just ended ceremony.
2000: Daddy Lumba
2001: Kojo Antwi
2002: Lord Kenya
2003: Kontihene
2004: V.I.P
2005: Bice Osei Kuffour
2006: Ofori Amponsah
2007: Samini
2008: Kwaw Kese
2009: Okyeame Kwame
2010: Sarkodie
2011: V.I.P
2012: Sarkodie
2013: R2Bees
2014: Shatta Wale
2015: Stonebwoy
2016: E.L
2017: Joe Mettle
2018: Ebony Reigns
2019: Unannounced due to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's infamous fracas.
2020: Kuami Eugene
2021: Diana Hamilton
2022: KiDi
