The new single released on September 15, 2022 and recorded by P. Prime is a love song and Darko Vibes talks about the love of his life and how he wants to take her on a cruise.
Darko Vibes releases 'Happy day' ahead of new EP
After serving Ghanaians with ‘Je Mapelle’ featuring Nigerian superstar Davido last year, Afrobeats artiste, Darko Vibes is back with a new song 'Happy Day'.
He displays his ability as a multilingual by rapping in Twi, Ga and English languages. His flow in Pidgin over an Afrobeats instrumentation complements his style on the piece.
Happy Day comes with a video and it is a prelude to his much anticipated ‘EP BUTiFLY’ coming October 14, 2022.
About the song, Darkovibes explained that, “Happy Day makes me feel like taking a highway cruise with a beautiful woman by my side just enjoying that vibe and good company.”
He added that “I travel a lot, and perform to many different audiences. My lifestyle has definitely played a role in the way I made this song”.
Darko Vibes has been drawing many music enthusiasts to his headlined show, Crusade alongside La Meme Gang over the years. He has performed at a number of renowned concerts such as Afronation, Afrochella Promise Land, Live Wired with Rema, Detty Rave, Rapperholic and R2bees Concert among others.
Darko Vibes has also done a number of collaborations with R2bees, Sarkodie , King Promise, NSG, Stonebwoy, Major League Djz, Wizkid, Runtown and BOJ.
And he has received attention with songs such as 'Inna Song', 'Stay Woke', 'Tomorrow', 'Bless Me', 'Problems, Momo' among others.
