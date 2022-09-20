Darko Vibes releases 'Happy day' ahead of new EP

He displays his ability as a multilingual by rapping in Twi, Ga and English languages. His flow in Pidgin over an Afrobeats instrumentation complements his style on the piece.

Happy Day comes with a video and it is a prelude to his much anticipated ‘EP BUTiFLY’ coming October 14, 2022.

About the song, Darkovibes explained that, “Happy Day makes me feel like taking a highway cruise with a beautiful woman by my side just enjoying that vibe and good company.”

He added that “I travel a lot, and perform to many different audiences. My lifestyle has definitely played a role in the way I made this song”.

Darko Vibes has been drawing many music enthusiasts to his headlined show, Crusade alongside La Meme Gang over the years. He has performed at a number of renowned concerts such as Afronation, Afrochella Promise Land, Live Wired with Rema, Detty Rave, Rapperholic and R2bees Concert among others.

Darko Vibes has also done a number of collaborations with R2bees, Sarkodie , King Promise, NSG, Stonebwoy, Major League Djz, Wizkid, Runtown and BOJ.