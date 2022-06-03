Dating your female artiste is wrong – Gyakie’s manager

The case where female artistes have dated their male mangers are common. The likes of Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland have shared the bed of their managers.

Although, Mirro manages a female artiste, he pointed out that those relationships often times poluuting the work environment.

“There are several examples of artistes dating their managers over the world. Wizkid has a child with his female manager. The question remains what will be the future of their work when the relationship is no more?”

“If your interest is in the business, I believe one must invest his or her time in making sure the business thrives rather than affection. As far as I am concerned, I cannot do that.”

He said this in an interview with Akoma FM’s Entertainment 360 host Tony Best last Saturday.

Mirror also added that he doesn’t share the perception that it is difficult to work with female artistes. He stressed that he has had very challenging moments managing male artistes also.

“For me it’s what I want to get out of the person, not about gender. There are times when I did not have good times with men. Here I am having a good working time with a woman, so there is no problem at all.”