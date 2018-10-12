Pulse.com.gh logo
Davido impresses with feature on Quavo's album 'Quavo Huncho'


First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho''

Davido, Qauvo and Normani share Groovy trap-fused moment on 'Swing.'

play Davido teams up with Quavo and Normadi on 'Swing' (Instagram/Davido)

Davido has been on a roll since the start of the year and his feature on Quavo's debut album, ''Quavo Huncho'' helps to situate the great strides not just his career, but his artistry has enjoyed this year.

He may claim not be pursuing acceptance on the international front following the debacle that trailed his poorly received ''Son of Mercy'' EP, but that has not in any way impacted on his growth on the global level.

This year, Davido has stepped on some of the world's biggest stages and also featured on a number of interesting collaborations.

play Davido on stage with Migos at a concert in Lagos in 2016 (Net)

 

Earlier in May, he teamed up with US rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on the song 'Way Too Fly' off his ''International Artist'' project. He also worked with Offset from Migos on Sina Rambo's 'Lamborghini', while he has worked with Jamaican artist, Popcaan on 'Dun Rich', their second record together from the sophomore project, ''Forever''.

The latest effort with Quavo, titled Swing, which also parades Normadi, however, puts gloss over his music as Davido delivers quite an admirable verse.

The groovy record finds Quavo delivering his customary 'moans' and honeyed verses which are fully drenched in bravado lines.

''If she is not a bad girl, then I do not want her, I like to try new things, but not with one woman, got to be three or four.''

 

American singer Normadi graces the second verse with her soulful vocals, but Davido proves that he can also move beyond being the king of his backyard as his verse goes with the flow, working in the realms of R&B and bringing the diversity in his sound to good harmony on the record.

''I take you to Africa, you wan see my type of car, the same one that Cardi got, come live like a f***ing star''

Most often when a Nigerian artist collaborates with an international act, something is usually amiss, but Davido manages not to try too hard or pressured in carrying the heavy burden that a feature at times bears on the shoulder of the guest, relying on his simple lyrics and whined melodic voice to a silvery outcome.

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

