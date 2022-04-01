Davido joins Trinidad and Aisha to perform World Cup song at 2022 draw in Doha (WATCH)

The song has been performed for the first time by the artists at the ongoing draw for the World Cup which is set to come off later this year in November. The final draw is happening at a ceremony underway in Doha.

The entire world of football lovers is watching the draw which will later tell National teams will play against each other in the group stage of the world cup.

Viewers of the live ceremony co-hosted by actor, Idril Elba, have been thrilled with the performance of the official 2022 World Cup song as Davido, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha hit the stage with their collaboration.

Earlier today, Davido announced the milestone collaboration when he tweeted "I’m honoured to be featured on the Official ⁦@FIFAWorldCup⁩ 2022 Soundtrack! “Who dey wamba, we still qualify las las".