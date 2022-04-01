The Nigerian artiste collaborated on the FIFA song with American R&B singer and social media personality, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha, a Qatari songstress. The song has been titled “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)”
Davido joins Trinidad and Aisha to perform World Cup song at 2022 draw in Doha (WATCH)
For the first time, Davido has performed the official 2022 Qatar World Cup song he has featured on.
The song has been performed for the first time by the artists at the ongoing draw for the World Cup which is set to come off later this year in November. The final draw is happening at a ceremony underway in Doha.
The entire world of football lovers is watching the draw which will later tell National teams will play against each other in the group stage of the world cup.
Viewers of the live ceremony co-hosted by actor, Idril Elba, have been thrilled with the performance of the official 2022 World Cup song as Davido, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha hit the stage with their collaboration.
Earlier today, Davido announced the milestone collaboration when he tweeted "I’m honoured to be featured on the Official @FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack! “Who dey wamba, we still qualify las las".
“See you all later tonight. This one is for Africa! TULE! WE RISE!” he concluded. Watch his performance in the video below.
