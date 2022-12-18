Alongside Davido was Dana, Aisha, Ozuna, Gims, Nora Fathi, Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal with an energetic and colorful performance before the tournament.
Davido returns to stage in Qatar world cup closing ceremony with an energetic performance
The most influential African artist and fifth in the world, best-selling afrobeat artist Davido entertained fans all across the world at the FIFA world cup closing ceremony in Qatar ahead of France and Argentina facing off at the iconic Lusail stadium.
It is Davido’s first major public appearance since the death of his youngest son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who died after reportedly drowning in a pool at the singer’s home in Lagos, Nigeria on October 31.
Many fans were elated to see him back on stage after time out of the spotlight.
France and Argentina kick off at the Lusail stadium bringing to conclusion all 63 games with both teams vying to add a third star to their crest.
