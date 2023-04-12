ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Songs from Davido's new album 'Timeless' has debuted on the UK Official Singles Chart.

Davido
Davido

Recommended articles

In the latest issue of the UK's Official Singles Chart dates April 7 - 13 (2023), Libianca's 'People' continues to lead the African entry as she retains her peak position of NO. 4.

Rema's 'Calm Down' moves up one spot to NO. 5 while entering its 32nd week on the chart.

Ayra Starr extends her record as the first and only Nigerian female artist with a solo entry on the chart to 11 weeks as her hit single 'Rush' reaches a new peak of NO. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's single 'Unavailable' debuts at NO. 60 as it enjoys a first week of commercial digital success.

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts at NO. 1 while 'No Competition' feat Asake off his recently released 'Timeless' album debuts at NO. 2.

Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky remains at NO.3 Victony's 'Soweto' feat Rema & Don Toliver stays at NO. 4 while Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn drops to NO. 5.

Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy?' drops to NO. 6, Rema's 'Holiday' drops to NO. 7, BNXN 'Gwagwalada' feat Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel drops to NO. 8, Ayra Starr's 'Sability', and Asake's 'Dull' drops to NO. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

For re-entries this week, Burna Boy's 'Common Person' re-enters at NO. 16, Ruger's 'Red Flag' re-enters at NO. 19, and Fireboy's 'Ashawo' at NO. 20.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize

Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new record for most streams in a debut week on Spotify

Easter

A list of trending gospel songs for Easter celebration

Fireboy, Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage, Lojay

Top 10 collaborations of Q1 2023 [Pulse Picks]