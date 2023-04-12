Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart
Songs from Davido's new album 'Timeless' has debuted on the UK Official Singles Chart.
Recommended articles
In the latest issue of the UK's Official Singles Chart dates April 7 - 13 (2023), Libianca's 'People' continues to lead the African entry as she retains her peak position of NO. 4.
Rema's 'Calm Down' moves up one spot to NO. 5 while entering its 32nd week on the chart.
Ayra Starr extends her record as the first and only Nigerian female artist with a solo entry on the chart to 11 weeks as her hit single 'Rush' reaches a new peak of NO. 24.
Davido's single 'Unavailable' debuts at NO. 60 as it enjoys a first week of commercial digital success.
Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20
Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts at NO. 1 while 'No Competition' feat Asake off his recently released 'Timeless' album debuts at NO. 2.
Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky remains at NO.3 Victony's 'Soweto' feat Rema & Don Toliver stays at NO. 4 while Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn drops to NO. 5.
Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy?' drops to NO. 6, Rema's 'Holiday' drops to NO. 7, BNXN 'Gwagwalada' feat Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel drops to NO. 8, Ayra Starr's 'Sability', and Asake's 'Dull' drops to NO. 10.
For re-entries this week, Burna Boy's 'Common Person' re-enters at NO. 16, Ruger's 'Red Flag' re-enters at NO. 19, and Fireboy's 'Ashawo' at NO. 20.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh