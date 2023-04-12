Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

In the latest issue of the UK's Official Singles Chart dates April 7 - 13 (2023), Libianca's 'People' continues to lead the African entry as she retains her peak position of NO. 4.

Rema's 'Calm Down' moves up one spot to NO. 5 while entering its 32nd week on the chart.

Ayra Starr extends her record as the first and only Nigerian female artist with a solo entry on the chart to 11 weeks as her hit single 'Rush' reaches a new peak of NO. 24.

Davido's single 'Unavailable' debuts at NO. 60 as it enjoys a first week of commercial digital success.

Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts at NO. 1 while 'No Competition' feat Asake off his recently released 'Timeless' album debuts at NO. 2.

Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky remains at NO.3 Victony's 'Soweto' feat Rema & Don Toliver stays at NO. 4 while Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Ayra Starr & Young Jonn drops to NO. 5.

Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy?' drops to NO. 6, Rema's 'Holiday' drops to NO. 7, BNXN 'Gwagwalada' feat Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel drops to NO. 8, Ayra Starr's 'Sability', and Asake's 'Dull' drops to NO. 10.

