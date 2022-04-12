Deal with this issue or it will come back to haunt you – Hammer to Black Sherif

This was alleged and made public by a Kumasi based media personality called DJ Slim. He accused Black Sherif of being ungrateful because according to him, Black Sherif had jettisoned a 7-bedroom house, a car and other personal items his manager gave him as his career began to soar.

According to the founder and CEO of The Last Two Music Group, the issue shouldn’t have escalated to this level. To him, it would be better if the artiste is transparent with all the happenings that have led to this.

Known for grooming some of the best Ghanaian Hiplife artistes such as Obrafour, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem, Hammer believes Black Sherif must face this situation head on to help him focus on his promising career.

“Doesn’t have to come to that point. You can’t sweep anything under the carpet. I believe he needs to do the needful and deal with this situation once and for all. Or else it’ll always come back,” he wrote under a Facebook post.