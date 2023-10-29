Defuse the sense of entitlement and promote your songs - Vida Adutwumwaa advises Sefa

During an episode of UTV Showbiz, Ms. Adutwumwaa emphasized that artists have a primary responsibility to promote their songs through consistent efforts and should not rely on fans to do the work for them.

Ms. Adutwumwaa stated, "When you release the song, play your role, and we will accept it and sing along. But don't expect Ghanaians to do the job for you. If you've been in the industry for a while and don't know how to find the right partners to promote your songs, then you have a problem. You can't blame the fans because you don't pay anyone to promote your songs."

"Do the work, market and promote the song, and find the grace that will push the song. there is no wrong for fans to request new songs from their artist. Do your job as an artist and the fans will play their part. Defuse the sense of entitlement and get down on the job and the people will support"