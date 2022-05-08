Delay is not denial – KiDi declares after finally winning ‘Artiste of the Year’

Accepting his award on the night, KiDi said “delay is not denial, Glory be to God. I want to thank MTN hitmaker for introducing me to Ghana. To the media, my fans, my friends, to my big boy Zane, to my mother, Ghana thank you so much.”

He reiterated this emotional statement on Twitter earlier this morning.

KiDi beat stiff competition from Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Joe Mettle to emerge winner.

His popular hit song ‘Touch It’ also won him the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song (Touch It).