The Lynx Entertainment artiste was adjudged the artiste of the year under the year in review and he didn’t let the heartache from last year’s near-miss go.
Delay is not denial – KiDi declares after finally winning ‘Artiste of the Year’
After narrowly missing out on the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award to Diana Hamilton at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Afrobeats star KiDi has finally gotten his recognition.
Accepting his award on the night, KiDi said “delay is not denial, Glory be to God. I want to thank MTN hitmaker for introducing me to Ghana. To the media, my fans, my friends, to my big boy Zane, to my mother, Ghana thank you so much.”
He reiterated this emotional statement on Twitter earlier this morning.
KiDi beat stiff competition from Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Joe Mettle to emerge winner.
His popular hit song ‘Touch It’ also won him the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song (Touch It).
He also walked away with the Album of the Year (The Golden Boy) and the Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh