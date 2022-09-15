I expected Diana Asamoah to be remorseful but she accepted the termination - Frimprince

Commenting on the news about their split Frimprince has disclosed that the contract termination letter he sent to Diana was to test her in order to see if she will show any kind of remorse for frequently breaching their contractual agreement.

Emmanuel Anane Frimpong, who is the CEO of Frimprince Music Production under which Evangelist Diana Asamoah worked, said the contract termination letter was to actually give the Gospel singer the opportunity to make amends with the record label.

Speaking “Angel Drive”, he said, “I served her with the letter on the 4th of August and was expecting that she would have some kind of remorse or maybe something good will come out. I gave her three weeks and after three weeks, she responded very nicely and thanked me and sent me a copy”.

In the contract termination document shared on social media, by her former management, Frimprince was to take over the rights of the said productions.

"Frimprince shall continue to have absolute rights over all songs that were produced under the production," the signed document dated August 4, 2022, read as the records were listed. The works are, 'Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo', 'Mabowodin', 'Akoko Abon', Madansidie', 'Pentecost Gya', 'Momomme', 'Wo Damu Fua', 'Tetelesta' and 'Pentecost Soree'.

As to why he publicly shared the termination letter online, Frimprince said “even after that, I was still considering something before making it public. The nonsense was still going on, so I decided to make it public."

The popular singer in her response hours after the termination was made public has directed his former producer to contact her songwriter Pastor Simon Boama to reach an agreement on his decision to own her major albums which he produced between 2000 to 2019.

"With reference to the conclusive part of your letter I plead to differ, any future issues with regards to me (Evangelist Diana Asamoah) using the songs, remaking or remixing them should kindly be channeled to Pastor Simon Boama the writer and author of the songs," read parts of Diana's letter.