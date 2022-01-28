Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Bestman Omorere, Chief Executive Officer of Diplomat Entertainment, bringing Kjay onboard the record label is his way of giving young talented musicians the opportunity to shine in the music industry.

Diplomat Entertainment signs budding Ghanaian artiste KJay Pulse Ghana

“I believe KJay has the potential of becoming a mega superstar considering his unique vocal prowess and being a very good live band performer. The future is bright for him and willing to take him to much greater heights,” he said.

KJay on his part said he was delighted to join the record label and already looks to churn out some bangers to Ghanaians and music lovers around the world.

“I am aware about how competitive the music industry is but am well prepared about navigating my big break into the industry and with the support of my new label I am confident of attaining greater heights.

“I fully poised to step to the next level of my career. I know it wouldn’t come easy and am ready to persist and do some good music that will make waves in Ghana and beyond,” he said.

KJay, who is a former student of the University of Ghana, Legon also revealed that he had gained exposure to the music industry having participated in season one of the West Africa Project Fame in Nigeria.

“I have always dreamt of joining the big league of Ghanaian artiste and I feel this is the right having garnered lots of experiences after participating in numerous musical shows.

“The musical journey has been tough but I expect to become much tougher but I know I have the talent to emerge one of the best singers on the local scene,” he said.

When asked about his upcoming musical project, Kjay revealed that he has got a couple of big collaborations and music lovers should expect the best of tunes from his camp having rallied for their support to make him realize his dreams.