DJ Khaled wowed by Black Sherif's music; shares his video on Instagram (WATCH)

DJ Khaled posted the video on his 29 million following Instagram page with a caption to share his thought about the song and also to motivate the sensational Ghanaian trap star.

"@blacksherif_ 🔥🆙 KEEP GOING Music that touch your soul," he wrote. The post within 40 minutes has gathered over 65,000 views and about 1500 comments from Ghanaians and other music lovers from around the world.

DJ Khaled's post has also caught the attention of the 20-year-old 'Sermon' crooner. Commenting on the post, Black Sherif drop love and flowers emojis on the post below.

This comes to add to how fast the young Ghanaian act's musical talent has been travelling fast around the globe. After his 'Second Sermon' song went viral, Black Sherif landed a collaboration with Burna Boy to work on the remix of the song.

A few days ago, The Ghanaian trap star has for the first time performed with the African Giant outside the African continent.

Black Sherif and Burna Boy performed in the U.K at a concert held by the African Giant singer. It was an album listening concert for Burna Boy’s newly released album titled ‘Love, Damini’.

At the show attended by 1000s of music lovers, Burna Boy surprised his fans as he welcomed Black Sherif to join him stage to perform. The two musicians performed their hit collaboration ‘Second Sermon remix’ to thrill their fans.

The performance becomes the first time Burna Boy and Black Sherif have performed together outside Africa. Accordingly, this becomes a fulfilled promise by the Nigerian singer.

In December 2021, the Grammy-award-winning singer after the release of Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon Remix', took to social media to announce that the Ghanaian singer will be coming on tour with him.