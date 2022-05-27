Solomon Obeng, better known as DJ Loft, a Ghanaian radio and events DJ and entrepreneur, was nominated in the Best DJ Act category.
DJ Loft earns nomination at 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA
Influential radio personality DJ Loft has earned a nomination for the 2022 edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards.
DJ Loft has performed at popular events like Afrochella, Area Codes Jam, Perk Hush Party, Hennessey NBA Partnership Launch, Cardi B in Ghana Concert, Origin, Original Beats and Sandbox Party.
In 2017, he was awarded Best Mixtape DJ at the 2017 Ghana DJ awards. DJ Loft was born on 6th November in Accra Ghana. He started developing a passion for DJing at a younger age in his Senior High School days at St Peters Senior High School in Nkwatia.
Having a father who believed in the importance of education, DJ Loft was allowed to choose the career of his choice only if he stayed in school. In Senior High School, DJ Loft studied Sociology and Theatre Arts.
Currently spinning records on Ghana's number 1 music station YFM, DJ Loft started at Prime FM before moving to Hitz FM and then Okay FM.
He started Djing in 2009 as a passion and decided to take it up as a career when a DJ who was booked for St Peter’s Records Night did not show up and he stepped up to man the turntables.
DJ Loft in 2019 earned three nominations at the 2019 Ghana Music and Arts Awards Europe, Ghana Event Industry Conference Awards and Ghana DJ Awards. In 2021 he was named winner of the ‘Mixtape of the Year’ for his Cups N Bass series with Kojo Manuel at the 2021 Ghana DJ Awards.
The superstar DJ according to critics won the 2021 festive season considering his performances at Budweiser's BudXGhana on November 27th, MTN HitMaker AllStar Concert on December 7th, Afrochella on December 28th, Bloombar's USA meets the UK on December 24th, Garage's LDN vs ACC on January 6th and MOJO Bar's Back to the 80s Theme Party on January 29th.
