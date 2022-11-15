DJ Mynor made his debut with his compilation of buzzing Afrobeat tunes coupled with expert DJing trade secrets titled; Afrobeats To The World, Volume 1 released October 21, 2022.
DJ Mynor makes a Billboard debut on World Albums Chart with Afrobeats To The World Volume 1
Renowned Disc Jockey, DJ Mynor, the official DJ for the legendary music duo, R2Bees has made his Billboard debut.
The mixtape by the Ghanaian DJ made a huge entry to Billboard’s World Albums Chart debuting at number 15.
The Afrobeats mixtape which opens with Ghanaian singer Gyakie’s Waka Waka has other global smash hits including Ku Lo Sa, Emiliana, Blessed, For My Hand and many others.
The is a major win for DJ Mynor as he sets an unprecedented record of becoming the first Ghanaian DJ to have a body of work make it to the Billboard World Albums Chart.
Afrobeats To The World, Vol 1 shares the charts with other amazing projects including Asake’s Mr Money With The Vibe, WizKid’s Made In Lagos, and several others.
The project has since its release, charted on the globally acclaimed American music and entertainment magazine, and now Billboard World Albums chart at #15.
Offei Jeffrey Moses popularly known in showbiz as Dj Mynor. He has worked with many artistes like Stay jay,Itz Tiffany,Criss Waddle etc and currently working with R2bees.
He has done his possible best to promote African music through his artistic skills.
