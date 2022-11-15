DJ Mynor makes a Billboard debut on World Albums Chart with Afrobeats To The World Volume 1

The mixtape by the Ghanaian DJ made a huge entry to Billboard’s World Albums Chart debuting at number 15.

DJ-Mynor Makes A Billboard Debut On World Albums Chart

The Afrobeats mixtape which opens with Ghanaian singer Gyakie’s Waka Waka has other global smash hits including Ku Lo Sa, Emiliana, Blessed, For My Hand and many others.

The is a major win for DJ Mynor as he sets an unprecedented record of becoming the first Ghanaian DJ to have a body of work make it to the Billboard World Albums Chart.

Afrobeats To The World, Vol 1 shares the charts with other amazing projects including Asake’s Mr Money With The Vibe, WizKid’s Made In Lagos, and several others.

The project has since its release, charted on the globally acclaimed American music and entertainment magazine, and now Billboard World Albums chart at #15.

Offei Jeffrey Moses popularly known in showbiz as Dj Mynor. He has worked with many artistes like Stay jay,Itz Tiffany,Criss Waddle etc and currently working with R2bees.