DJ Pizaro set to rock Afrochella SA

DJ Pizaro will be representing Ghana alongside Stonebwoy, Gyakie to name a few as artists and DJs billed to perform.

In excited reverence for such an amazing opportunity to share his craftsmanship, DJ Pizaro shares:

“I got this opportunity to play at Afrochella base on my talents and experience as a DJ and the work I have been doing for the past years.

“Patrons should expect the best of performances from myself and the Ghanaian acts on the bill (Stonebowy and Gyakie). As a DJ, South African music has been my biggest influence, playing there for the first time is a dream come true and I’ll use this opportunity to showcase my talent and love for African music.”

Being in the industry for a while, DJ Pizaro has performed in a number of events this year including NFL Africa in Ghana, Global Citizen After Party, Global Citizen Dinner Party, Afrochella & La Sunday Party in Ivory Coast, Amapiano N Brunch among others.

“Road to Afrochella,” is an experiential popup activation designed to introduce and highlight Afrochella to the Sub-Saharan market, kicking off in Johannesburg at Altitude Beach.

Pulse Ghana

Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent’s many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs. This year, Afrochella’s theme is “AfroFuturism,” a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.

The Road to Afrochella event will also feature some of the hottest African Afrobeat and Amapiano stars including: Focalistic, Young Stunna, and Nirvana Nokwe

His inclusion on the prestigious line-up comes off the back of his hardwork and his dedication to his craft that has made him one of the most sorts after DJs in the country.