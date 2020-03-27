In an interaction with WatsUp TV, he mentioned that “I began my music career in Ghana in the year 2015, and always do my best to share new music from Ghana, globally.

“I organised unpaid festivals and events with international brands and various charities for my love of Ghana, as Ghana is my home.”

Even though he confirmed that some of his nationals were having such plans, he strongly disagrees, and believe Ghana is the safest, and he is ready to do what it takes to help the vulnerable, and volunteer in any possible way.

He also revealed that, he and his colleagues at Skymusic, and our musicians in various countries, have set up a volunteer group to help fight the coronavirus Pandemic, in whatever way they can.

In the coming days, DJ Sky and his associates will be organizing various donations and activities to provide and advice the vulnerable.

A date will be confirmed soon.