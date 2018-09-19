Pulse.com.gh logo
DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"


The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"

DJ Sly aka 'The Unstoppable' is set to release his new single 'Gyae Dede' featuring  Zeal of VVIP and youngster Miyaki.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede" play

DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly aka 'The Unstoppable' is set to release his new single 'Gyae Dede' featuring  Zeal of VVIP and youngster Miyaki.

DJ Sly confirmed the release of his latest track on his Twitter page.

The song is a follow up on the previous release such as 'Designer Remix' official video, which featured Nigerian Afrobeatz star Airboy, and Ghanaian songstress, Feli Nuna.

The song, which has a dance beat, aims at contemporary listeners across the continent who have a greater appreciation of his music genre.

DJ Sly in an interview said, "I hope it's a song people can listen to and let the music do what it's meant: to be steady, stay grounded and just take a minute to dance and feel good."

