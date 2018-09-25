DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates

news

Multiple award-winning young female disc jockey, Erica Tandoh aka DJ Switch has been spotted rehearsing ahead of the second edition of Goalkeepers programme.

The Talented Kidz Season 8 winner was recently named as one of the many speakers at the upcoming programme scheduled for September 25 and 26 in New York.

She will join renowned personalities including Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates, UK Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran, Malian songstress Fatoumata Diawara, Nancy Kacungira, The Brooklyn Youth Chorus and other speakers to share their stories of challenges, innovation, and leadership.

Goalkeepers, which was founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is a catalyst for action toward these goals—bringing together leaders from around the world to accelerate progress toward ending poverty and fighting inequality.

This year, the Goalkeepers will highlight how the tremendous growth in youth populations will be a turning point for future progress in health, equality, and development. It will celebrate and inspire a new generation of young advocates who work on behalf of these causes, NY DJ writes.

Watch DJ Switch as she prepares for Goalkeepers 2018.