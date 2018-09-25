Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates


WATCH DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, others

Erica Tandoh aka DJ Switch has been spotted rehearsing ahead of the second edition of Goalkeepers programme.

  • Published:
DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, others play

DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, others

Multiple award-winning young female disc jockey, Erica Tandoh aka DJ Switch has been spotted rehearsing ahead of the second edition of Goalkeepers programme.

The Talented Kidz Season 8 winner was recently named as one of the many speakers at the upcoming programme scheduled for September 25 and 26 in New York.

She will join renowned personalities including Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates, UK Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran, Malian songstress Fatoumata Diawara, Nancy Kacungira, The Brooklyn Youth Chorus and other speakers to share their stories of challenges, innovation, and leadership.

play Goalkeepers 2018 (Goalkeepers Org)

READ MORE: Kwesi Arthur drops "Don't Keep Me Waiting" featuring KiDi

Goalkeepers, which was founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is a catalyst for action toward these goals—bringing together leaders from around the world to accelerate progress toward ending poverty and fighting inequality.

This year, the Goalkeepers will highlight how the tremendous growth in youth populations will be a turning point for future progress in health, equality, and development. It will celebrate and inspire a new generation of young advocates who work on behalf of these causes, NY DJ writes.

Watch DJ Switch as she prepares for Goalkeepers 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

LISTEN: Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP LISTEN Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP
Wendy Shay: Keep your focus on your talent - Delay tells singer Wendy Shay Keep your focus on your talent - Delay tells singer
LISTEN: Kwesi Arthur drops "Don't Keep Me Waiting" featuring KiDi LISTEN Kwesi Arthur drops "Don't Keep Me Waiting" featuring KiDi
Punchback! Patapaa denies knowing Ghana 2Pac Supa; best video on the internet now Punchback! Patapaa denies knowing Ghana 2Pac Supa; best video on the internet now
Photo: Ras Kuuku & Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for “Wo” remix Photo Ras Kuuku & Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for “Wo” remix
#BiibibaChallenge: Everything you need to know about Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” challenge and collabo with youngsters #BiibibaChallenge Everything you need to know about Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” challenge and collabo with youngsters

Recommended Videos

Video: Don Cliff - Hola Hola feat. King Smuve, Bravado & Budda Video Don Cliff - Hola Hola feat. King Smuve, Bravado & Budda
Video: Lord Paper - Fa Me Ye Video Lord Paper - Fa Me Ye
Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Fakye Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakye



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Supa Ghana 2Pac drops his debut song (LISTEN)bullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 #BiibibaChallenge Everything you need to know about Sarkodie’s...bullet
6 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
7 Efemena Okedi Wife of reggae legend Raskimono passes awaybullet
8 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
9 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet
10 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
3 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
4 Video Lord Paper - Fa Me Yebullet
5 Music Video Joyce Blessing - I Swerve Youbullet
6 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official...bullet
7 AUDIO Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor ADbullet
8 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
9 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
10 Video Ko-Jo Cue x Shaker - Unitybullet

Music

Don Cliff - Hola Hola feat. King Smuve, Bravado &amp; Budda
Music Video Don Cliff - Hola Hola feat. King Smuve, Bravado & Budda
Music Concert Sinach, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Tagoe Sister & Amy Newman brought down heaven at Women In Worship 2018
Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown
Stream Adomaa drops second EP off “Adomaa Vs Ādomāā” on Aftown
New Music Shola Baybe - Fakye feat. Nero X (Prod. by Muller Beatz)
X
Advertisement