‘Does Rotimi know about this’ – Stonebwoy teases Mr Drew after remix request

However, he took the chance to pull the legs of his colleague on the back of what happened after their first collaboration on the song "Eat" in 2020.

"We dey together! Let's Go!! But Pls Does Rotimi know about this"

Reports suggest that after "Eat" was released, a Ghanaian reported it to Rotimi, a Nigerian-American actor and singer, that his song ‘Love Riddim’ had been stolen and remastered.

Pulse Ghana

Rotimi acted swiftly to get "Eat" to be taken off all streaming platforms as the song breached copyright laws.

When the news broke that the song had been dropped from all digital platforms, Stonebwoy came out to say he had no idea that "Eat" was a cover of Rotimi’s song.

Stonebwoy said it was through his brother, that he later found out that ‘Eat’ sounded exactly like Rotimi’s song, "Love Riddim."

According to Stonebwoy, he "reached out to him {Rotimi} on Instagram and he said it was a cover. Then, I said ‘if it is {a} cover just do what you have to do because people do covers'".

Mr Drew, who was also on the same show apologised to Stonebwoy and made his regrets about the possible dent the scandal has had on his career and brand.

However, he insisted that he had asked Stonebwoy if he knew the song was a cover of Rotimi’s Love Riddim.