Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Doing only gospel music limits my talent- eShun reveals


eShun Doing only gospel music will limit my talent - Singer reveals

The ‘Akyia’ hitmaker revealed that she took a final decision to do secular music because she believes it is her calling.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian female vocalist,eShun says if she had decided to do gospel music she would have limited her talent.

According to 'Fa Me Ko' hitmaker she grew up with a very strong Christian background and always found herself behind the microphone singing gospel songs but decided to do secular music.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM,  the ‘Akyia’ hitmaker revealed that her current secular songs are good enough to reach people from all walks of life.

play

 

READ MORE: "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese

Doing only gospel music limits my talent... Christians only listen to gospel music but my songs reach out to every religion. When you listen to the content of my music, I preach forgiveness, love, strength and these things are things being preached in church,” she said.

eShun, however, says messages preached in churches must also be preached to members of other religions and even atheists.

When you ask me where I belong I will proudly say I’m a Christian. I reach out to humanity. I preach forgiveness and it has no limitation. It’s a human language,” she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

WATCH: Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi WATCH Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi
WATCH: Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of "Reign" album release WATCH Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of "Reign" album release
Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw
WATCH: Rapper Ypee jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge WATCH Rapper Ypee jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge
MzVee: Singer drops new Afrobeats sound "Bend Down" with Kuami Eugene MzVee Singer drops new Afrobeats sound "Bend Down" with Kuami Eugene
WATCH: Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me & You” music video WATCH Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me & You” music video

Recommended Videos

Video: Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi
Music Video: Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants
Video: Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba Video Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Supa Ghana 2Pac drops his debut song (LISTEN)bullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 WATCH DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill...bullet
6 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
7 #BiibibaChallenge Everything you need to know about...bullet
8 Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in...bullet
9 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
10 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet

Related Articles

Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1
Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
Love Birds Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo
Birds Of A Feather Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media
Charity Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school
Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account private after brawl with Israel Laryae
Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tape
Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
3 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
4 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
5 Music Video KODA - Hosannabullet
6 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
7 Music Video Ova Wise - Me & Youbullet
8 Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
9 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist'...bullet
10 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet

Music

Tee Rhyme
LISTEN Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP
Delay and Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Keep your focus on your talent - Delay tells singer
Kwesi Arthur - Don't Keep Me Waiting - Feat. KiDi (Prod. by Nytwulf)
LISTEN Kwesi Arthur drops "Don't Keep Me Waiting" featuring KiDi
Patapaa denies knowing Ghana 2Pac Supa; best video on the internet now
Punchback! Patapaa denies knowing Ghana 2Pac Supa; best video on the internet now
X
Advertisement