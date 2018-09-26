news

Ghanaian female vocalist,eShun says if she had decided to do gospel music she would have limited her talent.

According to 'Fa Me Ko' hitmaker she grew up with a very strong Christian background and always found herself behind the microphone singing gospel songs but decided to do secular music.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the ‘Akyia’ hitmaker revealed that her current secular songs are good enough to reach people from all walks of life.

READ MORE: "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese

“Doing only gospel music limits my talent... Christians only listen to gospel music but my songs reach out to every religion. When you listen to the content of my music, I preach forgiveness, love, strength and these things are things being preached in church,” she said.

eShun, however, says messages preached in churches must also be preached to members of other religions and even atheists.

“When you ask me where I belong I will proudly say I’m a Christian. I reach out to humanity. I preach forgiveness and it has no limitation. It’s a human language,” she added.