RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Domae Magic becomes first Ghanaian to release music in Dolby Atmos

First of all, who is Domae Magic? Domae Magic is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer who is poised to shake things up in the world of African music.

Domae Magic becomes first Ghanaian to release music in Dolby Atmos
Domae Magic becomes first Ghanaian to release music in Dolby Atmos

Born Dominic Ansah and based in Accra, Ghana, other information publicly available on the singer is few and far between, but what we do know and can tell you is that he makes amazing music and he means business.

Recommended articles

With his very first appearance being a guest feature on Nigerian singer Yonda’s buzzing latest single ‘Oluwashe’ last month, which has been critically acclaimed by Afrobeat lovers worldwide, he comes through this time with his own solo offering, his debut single titled ‘Dorcas’.

‘Dorcas’ is an infectious Afrobeat tune that sees the talented singer narrate the seductive effect his love interest has on him, in sweet melody-filled vocals and the song was mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos is the world’s leading spatial audio technology, a surround sound technology that makes listening to music go beyond the ordinary listening experience.

The release of ‘Dorcas’ makes Domae Magic the first Ghanaian artist to release music in Dolby Atmos, a first for the young and growing music industry.

‘Dorcas’ was co-produced by Killertunes and Kitta Magnifico. Killertunes, known for producing some of the biggest songs for artists such as Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Timaya and more brought his magic to the table.

Is Domae Magic and ‘Dorcas’ worth the hype? We guess you’ll have to listen for yourself to find out, on this song as well the next one, as the singer also gets ready to drop his debut album. But for now, enjoy ‘Dorcas’.

Stream or download across all major digital platforms here: https://domae-magic.ffm.to/dorcas

HtmlCode

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Tell Jay-Z to stop copying me’ – Mr Eazi warns

Mr Eazi warns Jay-Z to stop copying him

Sarkodie denies recording a song with Gyakie

Sarkodie and Gyakie

‘Music and arts are not sports, you can’t bet on it’ - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

The mother of African concerts: Flytime Music Festival is back this December

The mother of African concerts: Flytime Music Festival is back this December