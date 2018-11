news

Happy Day Entertainment frontman Don Cliff is finally out with his latest jam titled, "Fall In Love" featuring Hitz In Motion Boss Ahkan of Ruff n Smooth Fame.

In this song, Don Cliff talks about his hardest crush which he describes as ‘Omonecha Baby’.

Ahkan’s massive delivery which says the love Don Cliff has for his crush is bigger than the ocean we see.

Stay close to Don Cliff Music as he has promised to release a series of songs.

Enjoy the song produced by Paris Beatz below.