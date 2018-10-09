Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Don Cliff set to release “Fall In Love” featuring Ahkan


Don Cliff Artiste set to release “Fall In Love” featuring Ahkan

The Nigerian Atlanta based artiste announced the yet to be released project which features Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Don Cliff play

Don Cliff

Don Cliff, ready to release another single “Fall In Love”.

This release comes as a surprise for his ardent followers on his birthday which is Friday, October 12.

The Nigerian Atlanta based artiste announced the yet to be released project which features Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame on Instagram.

“Fall In Love” is a mid-tempo Afrobeats produced by Paris Beatz and mastered by award winning music producer Possi Gee.

On this tune, the “Amina” crooner Ahkan displayed his fantastic vocals on the melodious instrumental.

The Happy Day Entertainment act in response to why he featured Ahkan among other artistes said “the Ruff N Smooth brand is a group that he has followed for years, honestly they made Afro-pop music known in Africa before Nigerians began to record the genre and fall in love too is Afro Pop which working with Ahkan will make the song a banger.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Grateful: Mark Okraku Mantey fires at DJ Switch's parents Grateful Mark Okraku Mantey fires at DJ Switch's parents
WATCH: DJ Sly hooks up with Zeal (VVIP) and Miyaki for "Gyae Dede" video WATCH DJ Sly hooks up with Zeal (VVIP) and Miyaki for "Gyae Dede" video
AJ Nelson: Rapper announces debut album “Africa Rise” AJ Nelson Rapper announces debut album “Africa Rise”
LISTEN: Kwaw Kese attacks Shatta Wale again LISTEN Kwaw Kese attacks Shatta Wale again
#ReignAlbum: Sherry Boss offers Shatta Wale ₵1 million for "Reign" album #ReignAlbum Sherry Boss offers Shatta Wale ₵1 million for "Reign" album
Photos: Is Gold Kay being mistaken for Stormzy? Photos Is Gold Kay being mistaken for Stormzy?

Recommended Videos

Music Video: DJ Sly - Gyae Dede feat. Zeal (VVIP) & Miyaki Music Video DJ Sly - Gyae Dede feat. Zeal (VVIP) & Miyaki
Music Video: Trigmatic - Where We Dey Go Music Video Trigmatic - Where We Dey Go
Audio: Kwaw Kese - Porkum Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkum



Top Articles

1 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance French...bullet
2 Rule The Mic! MTN Hitmaker 7 final 12 contestants unveiledbullet
3 #ReignAlbum Sherry Boss offers Shatta Wale ₵1 million for "Reign" albumbullet
4 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
5 LISTEN Kwaw Kese attacks Shatta Wale againbullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
7 New Music FaReed - Ligidi ft. Maccasio (Prod. by Liquid Beatz)bullet
8 Pulse Playlist Jump-start your week with Omar Sterling,...bullet
9 Audio Wendy Shay begs God to save her in new song 'Psalm 35'bullet
10 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet

Top Videos

1 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
2 Music Video Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue – Things We Do For Love feat. Sarkodie...bullet
3 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
4 Listen Wendy Shay begs God to save her in new song 'Psalm 35'bullet
5 Audio Okyeame Kwame - Made In Ghana feat. Kidibullet
6 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
7 Audio Yogie Doggy & Ras Kuuku – Street No Subullet
8 Music Video Wendy Shay - Uber Driverbullet
9 Video Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Saminibullet
10 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet

Music

Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill
WATCH Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill
Blaq Sam
VIDEO Rapper Blaq Sam who allegedly got mad drops hot new freestyle
Enam - Biibi Ba
VIDEO Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge
Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Samini
WATCH Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti”
X
Advertisement