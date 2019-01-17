The Black Avenue signed music act, dropped a freestyle video stating clearly how bad and real she is in the game and how others want to learn her "steeze".

Born, Freda Baffuor Awuah, the "saa chick no" rapper holds the claim to fame as the first female contestant to win MTN's Hitmaker reality show and since then, she's been in her element as one of the best female Ghanaian rappers.

Freda has on countless times been compared to Eno Barony among other rappers by fans but in this new freestyle which she just released, she says nobody should compare her to anybody.

Listen to Freda's bars in the video below and tell us what you think